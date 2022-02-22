Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.63.

OSTK stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.15. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after acquiring an additional 172,843 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

