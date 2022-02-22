Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report sales of $2.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.22 billion and the highest is $2.23 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $8.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.78 billion to $9.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.22 billion to $9.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.36.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $95.37. 6,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,573. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

