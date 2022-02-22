Oxen Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.08 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $24.08 million and $57,744.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,980.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.83 or 0.06882098 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.38 or 0.00280087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.31 or 0.00764377 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00068992 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.00390461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.19 or 0.00216393 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,230,042 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.