Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) CFO Sells $11,745.72 in Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) CFO Susan G. Kim sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $11,745.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PACB traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,970,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,222. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,106,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,695,000 after purchasing an additional 712,191 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,023 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,023 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,469,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

