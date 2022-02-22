Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Position Trimmed by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after buying an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $86,674,000 after buying an additional 168,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,441,000 after buying an additional 154,116 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $9.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $472.57. The company had a trading volume of 55,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $520.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of -91.49 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PANW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.24.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

