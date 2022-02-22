Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Palomar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. William Blair also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $55.23 on Monday. Palomar has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $103.41. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.92.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $148,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $102,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,343,795. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 792,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,333,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 24,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.