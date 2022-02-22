Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Palomar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. William Blair also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $55.23 on Monday. Palomar has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $103.41. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.92.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $148,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $102,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,343,795. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 792,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,333,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 24,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

