Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 16,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 116,076 shares.The stock last traded at $20.96 and had previously closed at $20.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 283.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 10.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

