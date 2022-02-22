Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 16,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 116,076 shares.The stock last traded at $20.96 and had previously closed at $20.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.28.
About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pampa Energía (PAM)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.