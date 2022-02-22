Papa John’s International (PZZA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $114.27 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -278.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

