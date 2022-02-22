Parachute (PAR) Price Down 15.6% This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $457,267.87 and $147,617.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00023213 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,534,465 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

