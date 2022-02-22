Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.910-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PGRE traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. 2,372,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,692. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -164.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after buying an additional 339,540 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 885.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 441,003 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,481,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after buying an additional 641,005 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 550,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.