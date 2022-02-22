Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Shares Up 6.1%

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$26.05 and last traded at C$25.90. 124,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 487,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POU. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.60. The firm has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.48%.

In other news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total transaction of C$243,116.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at C$16,207.74. Also, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 17,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total transaction of C$409,218.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$657,390.59. Insiders have sold 71,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,868 in the last 90 days.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

