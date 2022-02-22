Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.800-$18.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on PH. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $359.47.

PH traded down $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.03. 15,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,306. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.15 and a 200 day moving average of $305.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $269.38 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 571,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,955 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

