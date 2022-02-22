ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0750

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0750 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $2,390.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,638.17 or 1.00073442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00064689 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00022521 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002185 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.31 or 0.00325209 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars.

