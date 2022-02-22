Parsons (PSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PSN opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. Parsons has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CEO Carey A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Richard Kolloway purchased 6,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,196 shares of company stock worth $505,865 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 37.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after acquiring an additional 233,479 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Parsons by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 994,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,465,000 after purchasing an additional 165,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Parsons by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 163,131 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Parsons by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,320 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parsons by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

