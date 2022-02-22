Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,983,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $14,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $2,500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,138,483 shares of company stock worth $6,616,082. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

