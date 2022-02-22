PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 111,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 3,575.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $968.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.37.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 46.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PDFS shares. StockNews.com raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.