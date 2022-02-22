Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $168.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth $2,035,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,543,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 155.9% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 181,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 110,621 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the third quarter valued at about $4,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

