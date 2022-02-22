Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PRDO stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $715.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

