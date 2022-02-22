PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Brokerages expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will report $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. PerkinElmer reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,417,000 after buying an additional 583,525 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at $78,474,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,630,283,000 after buying an additional 492,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at $73,691,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PKI traded down $3.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.33. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

