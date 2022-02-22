Perrigo (PRGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Perrigo to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PRGO stock opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.02. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.06%.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rolf A. Classon acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,822,000 after buying an additional 307,689 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Perrigo by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Perrigo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

