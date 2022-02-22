Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.18.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CFO Brian Larose bought 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 536.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,433,000 after acquiring an additional 272,016 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.