Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) & BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Head to Head Review

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) and BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and BioDelivery Sciences International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phibro Animal Health $833.40 million 1.04 $54.38 million $1.20 17.87 BioDelivery Sciences International $156.47 million 3.51 $25.71 million $0.31 17.94

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than BioDelivery Sciences International. Phibro Animal Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioDelivery Sciences International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Phibro Animal Health and BioDelivery Sciences International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phibro Animal Health 0 2 0 0 2.00 BioDelivery Sciences International 0 4 2 0 2.33

Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.28%. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus target price of $6.39, indicating a potential upside of 14.93%. Given BioDelivery Sciences International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioDelivery Sciences International is more favorable than Phibro Animal Health.

Profitability

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and BioDelivery Sciences International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phibro Animal Health 5.70% 22.34% 6.13% BioDelivery Sciences International 18.81% 27.47% 12.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Phibro Animal Health has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioDelivery Sciences International has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International beats Phibro Animal Health on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines. The Mineral Nutrition segment consists of the formulations and concentrations of trace minerals such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and compounds. The Performance Products segment produces specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, automotive, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company was founded on May 11, 1946 and is headquartered in Teaneck, NJ.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

