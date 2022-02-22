Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 1,342 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 14.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,516,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,027,000 after purchasing an additional 111,627 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Arconic stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.96. 4,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,129. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.25.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARNC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arconic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

