Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 69,998 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,998 shares during the period. Unisys makes up 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.50% of Unisys worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 8.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after purchasing an additional 80,197 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 12.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,751 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,334,000 after purchasing an additional 127,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UIS traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.46. 10,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,215. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.