Phocas Financial Corp. Has $12.14 Million Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,274 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Meta Financial Group comprises about 1.5% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.72% of Meta Financial Group worth $12,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 202,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,795 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 38,360 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,285,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CASH shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.88. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,791 shares of company stock worth $1,523,392. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.