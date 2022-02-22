Phocas Financial Corp. Has $6.55 Million Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,536 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.29% of First Merchants worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in First Merchants during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,504 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

FRME stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.50. 1,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,647. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.15. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

