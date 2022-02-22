Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases 1,614 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

OFIX stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,091. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.07. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.