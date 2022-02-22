Phocas Financial Corp. Raises Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,613 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

DLX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.47. 1,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,038. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Deluxe had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $570.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Deluxe’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.