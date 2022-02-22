Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.60%.

DOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 974,350 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,777,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after acquiring an additional 45,658 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,158,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,818,000 after buying an additional 456,371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 41,520 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 303,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

