Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

PLL stock opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.53.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $167,626.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $33,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,933 shares of company stock valued at $333,980 and sold 9,685 shares valued at $512,591. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 134.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Lithium (PLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.