Ping Identity (PING) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Ping Identity to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PING opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 1.06. Ping Identity has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $36.25.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.
Ping Identity Company Profile
Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.
