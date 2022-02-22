Ping Identity (PING) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Ping Identity to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PING opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 1.06. Ping Identity has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $36.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 35,576 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,052,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,090,000 after acquiring an additional 566,031 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ping Identity by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Ping Identity by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ping Identity by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

