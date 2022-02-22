Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,352 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $58,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

NYSE:PNW opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.71. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

