Piper Sandler Downgrades Celanese (NYSE:CE) to Underweight

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $180.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Shares of CE opened at $144.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.39. Celanese has a twelve month low of $132.21 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 122.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Celanese by 609.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 35,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

