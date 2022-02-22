Piper Sandler Lowers Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target to $4.00

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s current price.

CRON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.62. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Cronos Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 110,483 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,328 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

