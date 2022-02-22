PlayDapp (PLA) Price Hits $0.81 on Major Exchanges

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a market cap of $243.75 million and $52.02 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00036788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00108469 BTC.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PlayDapp (PLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

