PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) shares rose 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 4,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 410,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth about $2,206,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.
About PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.
