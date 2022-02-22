Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $839.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to post $839.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $841.10 million and the lowest is $837.75 million. Plexus reported sales of $880.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.46.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $307,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $249,328.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,715 shares of company stock valued at $791,533 in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Plexus by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Plexus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.14. Plexus has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

