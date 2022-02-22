Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 12,800 Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 45.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCBI. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

