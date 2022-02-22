Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arcosa by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Arcosa by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACA shares. TheStreet cut Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcosa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE ACA opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $68.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

