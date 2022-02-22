Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.57 Million in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $207,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $381,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 997,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $621.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.30. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87.
Repare Therapeutics Company Profile
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
