Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,949,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,830,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,483,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,732,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 343,184 shares of company stock worth $5,988,477 over the last quarter.

CWAN stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

