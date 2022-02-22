Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 28,800 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Itron were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Itron by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Itron by 89.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Itron by 44.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Itron by 14.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Itron by 23.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.48. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 909.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

