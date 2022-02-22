Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,667,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,472,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $10,133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,400,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,392,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $29.43.
Aerovate Therapeutics Profile
Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.
