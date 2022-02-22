Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,667,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,472,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $10,133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,400,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,392,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $29.43.

AVTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Aerovate Therapeutics Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.