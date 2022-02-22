Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 897,354 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 271,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,371,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.15. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $44.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

