Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,174 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,267 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 191,797 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.54. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 306.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCPH. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

