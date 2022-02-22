Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,419 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Blackbaud by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,995,000 after purchasing an additional 293,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blackbaud by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 581,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after purchasing an additional 122,983 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,106,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BLKB stock opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,228.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average of $72.90.
Blackbaud Profile
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
