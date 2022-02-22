Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $89,000 Stock Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,255,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth about $241,000.

ATI opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.51. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

