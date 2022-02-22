Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $116,000 in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 152,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $593.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.