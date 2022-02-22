Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 26,990 Shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) by 698.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,990 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Metromile were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Metromile by 829.8% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 6,374,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,323,000 after buying an additional 5,688,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Metromile by 140.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,879,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,099,000 after buying an additional 4,605,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Metromile by 129.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Metromile by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 718,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Metromile by 48.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 491,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Metromile alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MILE opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Metromile, Inc. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $20.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82.

MILE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Metromile from $3.27 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Metromile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.