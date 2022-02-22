Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 677 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGT. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.45.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $305,940.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,740 shares of company stock worth $3,409,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $171.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

